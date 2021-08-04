PM says the UK is working together 'at all levels'
Boris Johnson has said he is not snubbing the Scottish government by not holding talks on his visit to Scotland.
The prime minister has been meeting Police Scotland ahead of the major COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in November.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had issued an invitation to meet and said she found it odd that no talks were taking place.
But Mr Johnson said the UK and Scottish governments were working together "at all levels".