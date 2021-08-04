PM's full interview on visit to Scotland

Boris Johnson has been setting out his views on the UK working together, the COP26 conference and Scottish drug deaths.

The prime minister was speaking to BBC Scotland Political Editor Glenn Campbell as he took part in a two-day visit to talk to Police Scotland and to visit a wind farm.

He dismissed suggestions he was snubbing the chance to meet with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, would not be drawn on a role for her at the November climate change summit and opposed calls for drug injection rooms.