'Nobody asked how we were feeling after suicide'

The mother of a teenager who took his own life has said families need better help to find the support they need.

Seonaid Stallan lost her son Dylan to suicide in 2015, when he was 18, and also her sister-in-law Vanessa, just three weeks later.

Ms Stallan has now helped design a the new pilot support service as a member of Suicide Prevention Lived Experience Panel.

She said that amongst the trauma it is crucial that those close to people who have taken their own lives are seen as at-risk and that there is guidance to get people the support services needed to cope.