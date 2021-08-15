Patrick Harvie hopeful SNP-Green deal will be revealed soon
The co-leader of the Scottish Greens says his party's talks with the SNP about a co-operation deal should yield results "very soon".
Patrick Harvie said the parties were working to "finish off those last bits of discussion" ahead of any deal being announced.
If agreed, a formal co-operation deal would see both parties work together at Holyrood.
There is also speculation there could be a ministerial post for a Green MSP.
Mr Harvie outlined any deal would be put to the membership of the Scottish Greens to decide if it is accepted.