The Scottish Conservatives say the SNP-Greens deal is designed to drive forward independence.

Party leader Douglas Ross said this would be the focus of the agreement, not recovery from the Covid pandemic.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater have detailed policy priorities including housing, transport, equality, Covid recovery, the green economy and independence.

There is a commitment to hold a referendum on Scottish independence within the next five years, and preferably by the end of 2024.