Covid in Scotland: Ambulance boss says sorry to patients over waiting times
The head of the Scottish Ambulance Service has apologised to patients over increased waiting times.
Pauline Howie said staff were working under "unprecedented pressure" in response to a "huge increase" in Covid and non-Covid cases.
She said everything was being done to get people to hospital as quickly as possible, including hiring new staff.
And she urged the public to continue to support her colleagues "who have been working tirelessly for 18 months".