'Why did my mother wait so long for an ambulance?'

The son of an elderly woman who had to lie on the floor waiting for an ambulance says he wants answers.

Lillian Briggs had to wait eight hours after falling and breaking her hip at home.

The 86-year-old, who has Parkinson's, skin cancer and has had two heart attacks, was left lying on her kitchen floor in agony after blacking out.

Her son, Robert Ewing, and his sister rang for an ambulance a number of times only to be told their mother was in the system but was not a priority.

Mr Ewing told BBC Scotland: "I thought she was going to die in front of us."