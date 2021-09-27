'There's six of us in this tiny flat'

One family has been showing how the wait for social housing has left them crammed into a tiny flat.

Michael Urquhart, his partner Kara, and their four children have been on Edinburgh's housing list for 10 years.

They've had six privately rented homes in 10 years and the family has spent time in one of the city's homeless bed-and-breakfasts.

The six of them are currently living in a 2 bedroom ex-council flat in the Prestonfield area of Edinburgh while they wait.

For now, they make the most of the space they've got.

Disclosure: Priced Out is on BBC One Scotland on Monday 27 September at 19:35.