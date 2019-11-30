Are locals being priced out of the housing market?

Aimee, from Edinburgh, and Katherine, from Skye, are both facing struggles finding somewhere to stay.

Aimee Simpson, 28, is a beautician who lives with her parents in South Queensferry and has been saving for years to buy a one-bedroom flat in Edinburgh near work.

Katherine McCuish is a student on the Isle of Skye. She has been unable to find an affordable home to rent.

Instead, the cheapest way for her to get to class is to have two old cars. She keeps one on the mainland and drives to the ferry where she crosses as a foot passenger.

She then has a second car on the southside of Skye that she uses to travel to college.

