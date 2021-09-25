Commander outlines Army's ambulance support role

Soldiers will begin driving ambulances in parts of Scotland this weekend in a bid to alleviate pressure on the NHS.

The Ministry of Defence said it was providing 114 personnel to carry out non-emergency driving work from Sunday and expects this to last two months.

Col Anthony Phillips, deputy joint military commander in Scotland, said two thirds of his soldiers working with the ambulance service would be based in the Glasgow area, with the rest about Edinburgh.

Liaison officers and military planners will also be placed in the Scottish Ambulance Service's regional hubs, he added.

