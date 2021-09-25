Police have launched a criminal investigation into a number of deaths at a Glasgow hospital, including that of 10-year-old Milly Main.

Milly was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2012, and she died in 2017 after contracting stenotrophomonas - an infection found in water.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has been supporting Milly's family since 2019, when a whistleblower came forward to reveal a link between infections and the hospital water supply.

Mr Sarwar told BBC Scotland: "The family has welcomed the investigation, they recognise it as good progress but it's painful - let's not forget that at the heart of this tragedy is children that were already unwell, made more unwell."