Grant Shapps, the UK transport secretary, said he wanted to make sure people in the UK can “train up for work”, after temporary working visas were introduced for hauliers and poultry workers to tackle labour shortages.

Appearing on BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, Mr Shapps said the UK government wanted to avoid "going back to what has consistently happened" - that British workers are "undercut" by foreign workers prepared to enter the UK for lower salaries.

"In the longer term [this] prevents us from having a sustainable UK haulage sector because it could never stand on its own two feet," he said.

Pressed on how public sector jobs have also been affected by Brexit, Mr Shapps argued there would be a potential workforce in the form of people coming off the furlough scheme who may be unemployed.