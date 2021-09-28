The first minister says a "staged" introduction of vaccine passports will include a delay in enforcement.

Nicola Sturgeon said cabinet was convinced vaccine certificates for nightclubs and larger events would help protect against coronavirus over the winter and drive vaccination.

She also confirmed an NHS Covid status app, with QR codes, will be launched on Thursday, with the requirement for clubs and venues covered by the scheme to check vaccine status from Friday.

But it will not be until 18 October before any businesses could face "enforcement action" for non-compliance, to allow the system to be tested and adapted.