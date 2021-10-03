More people should actively challenge the poor behaviour of some men towards women, says Rape Crisis Scotland.

Sandy Brindley, the charity's chief executive, told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show that low conviction rates for the crime of rape means cultural change is needed to enable more people to challenge misogynistic attitudes:

"We need to create a culture where that behaviour is being challenged and is not being tolerated."

Police Scotland have announced new verification checks for lone officers following the murder of Sarah Everard by Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens.