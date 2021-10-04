Mother of boy with cancer speaks of 'mistrust' of health board

A woman whose son was treated for cancer at Glasgow's super hospital complex says she now has mistrust in the health board.

Denise Gallagher explained to the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry that her child picked up an infections while at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Campus.

She said: "Watching your son suffer you can't do anything to help him, and he has caught an infection you are trying your hardest to protect him from. You are doing all your best and put him into a place that you think he should be safe."