Students have been sharing footage of an accommodation block in Glasgow which they have criticised over unfinished facilities.

Bridle Works Glasgow is billed on its website as having a "range of top-class amenities" including a gym and rooftop terrace.

But students complained to provider Novel Student about ongoing building work and poor or incomplete accommodation.

Novel Student said construction was affected by the Covid-19 shutdown and that it was “disappointed” to hear about students’ experiences.