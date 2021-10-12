A group of knitters from across the UK are making a scarf which will be 1.5 miles (2.4km) long to mark a UN climate conference taking place in Glasgow.

Different segments have been made by hundreds of knitters and it’s all being stitched together now ahead of COP26.

The segments have messages about climate change and the environment which ask the delegates to take urgent action.

The length reflects the 1.5C of the Paris Agreement - the goal to limit global warming to 1.5C compared to pre-industrial levels.

It is the idea of a woman from Edinburgh and will be featured in Glasgow Green during the conference.