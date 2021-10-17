Prof Jim Skea: Glasgow COP26 'most important' summit since Paris

Scottish climate change expert Prof Jim Skea has called on world leaders to "step up to the plate" at the COP26 summit in Glasgow at the end of this month.

Prof Skea, a member of the United Nations climate body the IPCC, said the scientists had spoken clearly and time was running out for governments to act.

He told BBC Scotland's Glenn Campbell, on the podcast No Hot Air, that Glasgow was the most important summit since Paris in 2015.

"It is the start of a stock-taking process," he said. "Have we delivered on the Paris ambitions or not?"