Cynthia Tjipuka is one of the hundreds of UN climate conference volunteers who will direct delegates and visitors around Glasgow during COP26.

She told the BBC she was "honoured and humbled" to have been chosen from the 10,000 applications.

Cynthia, who settled in Glasgow from Namibia almost two years ago, said: "This is a life changing event for our future generations, for the planet. It is amazing, I am just so excited to be part of this COP26.".