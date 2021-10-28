Young people want to see themselves in what they learn

Diversity in the school curriculum is a hot topic among students and politicians across the UK.

Young people say they are not seeing enough Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic role models being taught in the Scottish curriculum and some have never had a black teacher.

BBC Scotland’s Young Reporter Hazel has been talking to young people about what they would have liked to be taught in school, and finding out what the Scottish government plans to do about it.

