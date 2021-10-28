Is Glasgow on course for a green future?

Glasgow and the River Clyde are playing host to the global COP26 climate change conference.

The city has a proud industrial past and is developing plans for a sustainable "net-zero" future.

One man who has witnessed Glasgow change over the decades and throughout lockdown is George Parsonage.

George, 78, has been a lifesaving boatman along the river with the Glasgow Humane Society and has lived on the banks of the Clyde all his life.

What does he make of the changes over the years and what are some the challenges being faced by the city in going green?

Filmed by: Marc Ellison, Doug Kennedy, Zara Weir

Produced by: Doug Kennedy