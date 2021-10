The scale of flooding in Dumfries has been captured in drone footage from above the town.

The River Nith burst its banks at Whitesands in Dumfries on Thursday and two historic footbridges were also washed away as water levels on the River Annan rose.

Four people were rescued from premises on the Whitesands in Dumfries as heavy rains continued to hit southern Scotland.

Footage: John Blandford