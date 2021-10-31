Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has told the BBC’s The Sunday Show “100% we should open the Cambo oil field”.

Mr Jack was asked if the field should be given the green light, as Glasgow begins hosting the COP26 climate change conference.

The Cambo oil field is situated approximately 125km (75 miles) to the west of Shetland and is thought to contain 800 million barrels of oil.

Plans to develop the site have drawn criticism from climate campaigners.

Mr Jack says it is “foolish to think we can run away from oil and gas”, as oil will still be needed for a number of products in the future.

