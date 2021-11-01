The Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior has sailed under the Erskine Bridge on its way to the COP26 climate change summit.

The bridge was closed to traffic while the ship moved underneath, with little clearance above its masts.

The ship had hoped to dock opposite the summit venue, but stopped at the King George V dock at Shieldhall.

