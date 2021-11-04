Plastic, plastic, plastic. It is everywhere in our lives.

Soft plastics are non-recyclable materials, usually excluded from normal household recycling schemes. This means most soft plastic ends up in a landfill.

With the COP26 climate change summit taking place in Glasgow, the eyes and minds of many are on the environment and how we can all live more sustainably.

BBC Young Reporter Molly Finlay, who works in social care, looks at what can be done to tackle our soft plastic problem.

Reporter - Molly Finlay

Producer - Graham Fraser