Police have praised the majority of "good natured" marchers who took part in one of Glasgow's largest protests in memory.

About 100,000 took part in the procession from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green on Saturday.

Officers surrounded a group of activists from the Young Communist League during the march on St Vincent Street - police said this was because pyrotechnics had been set off and the group's behaviour had "deteriorated".

One person was then arrested.

Police later told the BBC there were no major incidents following the event.