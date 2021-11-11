The question of how people in Scotland could heat their homes in the future is a pertinent one, with the COP26 climate conference taking place in Glasgow.

Up to a fifth of all greenhouse gases in the country come from homes and buildings, so changing the way we all heat our properties is one of the key debates as the country strives to achieve its target of ‘net zero’ emissions by 2045.

The BBC’s Connor Gillies explores the issue.

Video by Graham Fraser