Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said a failure to declare past earnings is all on him.

Mr Ross said he was "deeply sorry" for not including earnings from his MSP salary and a number of games working as a football referee.

He said he moved to rectify the record as soon as he had become aware of the omissions and that he would co-operate fully with the parliamentary standards watchdog.

The SNP have accused the Conservative MSP of being "knee-deep in the Tory sleaze scandal".