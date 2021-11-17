Friends and members of the Woodlands community in Glasgow have been reacting after the sentencing of a man for the rape and murder of Esther Brown.

Jason Graham has been jailed for at least 19 years for his crimes after the pensioner was found dead in her home in May.

Graham punched, kicked and stamped on his 67-year-old victim during the attack in her flat.

Graham, 30, was being monitored by police as a registered sex offender at the time, after his release from jail for raping a woman in 2013.

The judge, Lord Armstrong, told Graham he had committed the "gravest of crimes".

Helen Moran and Sharon McKay have been reflecting on Ms Brown, and how her death left their community shocked and angry.