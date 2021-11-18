A drug dealer has been convicted of trying to kill a police officer after knocking him down in Glasgow.

Wenjie Yu, 49, drove into PC Neil Kerr, 37, on Devonshire Gardens Lane, in Hyndland, on 21 July last year.

Mobile phone footage caught Yu driving a Mercedes at the officer as he tried to intercept a cannabis deal.

The High Court in Paisley heard PC Kerr was propelled into the air and thought he was "going to die".

Yu, who lodged a special defence of self-defence as he believed he was under attack by armed men, was also convicted of resisting and obstructing other officers in the lane.

PC Kerr required hospital treatment for a serious head injury and leg injuries.

The court heard he was off work for two-and-a-half months as a result of his ordeal.

