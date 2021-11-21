Football supporters bus bursts into flames

Football fans had to flee a supporters bus after it caught fire and burst into flames.

The coach, carrying St Johnstone supporters, was on the way home from Saturday's League Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Lee Robertson, one of the fans on board the bus, told BBC Scotland: "We're lucky we all got off in time - if it wasn't for the quick-thinking of the driver, who knows what would have happened."

In a statement, St Johnstone said: "We can't begin to imagine how scary that must have been, and our thoughts are with everyone involved."