Storm Arwen batters north east coast of Scotland

Police have warned people not to travel in areas covered by a Met Office red wind warning following a forecast for 90mph winds.

Coastal areas of Angus, Fife, Aberdeenshire, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders, along with Aberdeen and Dundee, are covered by the alert.

The Met Office's highest level warning extends down to Middlesbrough in north east England.

It is in place from Friday 15:00 until 02:00 on Saturday.

The north east of Scotland was one of the first areas to be feel the effects of the storm.