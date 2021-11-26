Thousands of fans gathered to pay their respects as the funeral cortege of Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld made its way past Celtic Park.

Auld's funeral mass was held at St Mary's church in Calton, Glasgow, and shown on big screens at Celtic Park.

The cortege then made its way to the stadium, where thousands of fans had gathered and the Celtic Song rang out.

Auld, who was part of Celtic's 1967 European Cup-winning team in Lisbon, died aged 83 after a battle with dementia.

Former managers Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers and current incumbent Ange Postecoglou and his squad were among those who joined Auld's family, including wife Liz and children Robert and Susan.

The mourners also included Auld's Lisbon Lions team-mates John Clark and Jim Craig, who delivered an emotional reading, and former players Tom Boyd, Davie Hay, Danny McGrain and Roy Aitken.