Passengers were left stranded on a train for 17 hours in Aberdeenshire after Storm Arwen caused major disruption to transport networks in north east Scotland.

The ScotRail service spent the night at Huntly station. A replacement bus service brought passengers to Aberdeen on Saturday morning.

Speaking to the BBC, passenger Mark Swinglehurst said: "It was cold but reasonably comfortable. The staff looked after us really well."

A red wind warning covering Scotland's east coast was in place until 02:00 on Saturday. Properties and vehicles have been damaged and more than 100,000 homes left without electricity.