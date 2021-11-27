A clean-up operation is under way in north east Scotland after Storm Arwen brought major disruption to transport and power networks.

The extreme weather brought wind gusts in excess of 80mph, with the Met Office issuing a rare red warning from 15:00 on Friday until 02:00 on Saturday.

In Aberdeenshire, a 35-year-old man died when his pick-up truck was hit by a falling tree.

Police officers attending the incident returned to their van to find it had also been struck by a tree.

Elsewhere in Aberdeenshire, dozens of passengers were stranded overnight on a ScotRail train at Huntly.