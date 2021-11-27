Scotland's health secretary has said it's "right to take precautionary measures" over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, but that Scots "shouldn't panic".

Speaking to BBC Scotland following the announcement PCR tests will now be required for everyone entering the UK, Humza Yousaf stressed the importance of "acting quickly and decisively in the face of a new variant".

The Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization from South Africa on Wednesday. Early evidence suggests it has a higher re-infection risk.