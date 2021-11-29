Nicola Sturgeon: 'Scottish child payment to double'

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the Scottish child payment will double to £20 a week per child in the next Scottish budget with payment starting in April 2022.

"This is, without doubt, the boldest and most ambitious anti-poverty measure anywhere in the UK," she said.

Speaking at the SNP's virtual party conference, Ms Sturgeon said more than 100,000 children under the age of six would benefit from the payments.

The Scottish government is aiming to expand the payment to all under-16s by the end of 2022, with more than 400,000 children and their families eligible.