Rescuers have battled heavy snow to stretcher an injured climber from a Highland mountain, amid warnings of avalanches in the area.

The man suffered a leg injury in an avalanche in the Cairngorms on Saturday.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team said the climber was able to "self rescue" to the floor of Coire an t-Sneachda, where he met rescuers.

A video shows them dragging his stretcher to safety in deep snow.

They took him to a nearby ski area.

Cairngorm MRT said the man suffered a lower leg injury and is now recovering in hospital.