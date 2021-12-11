Scotland's deputy first minister has said the Scottish government is assessing whether further measures are required to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, John Swinney said there has been a "huge" increase in cases in recent days which "suggests an escalating problem".

He said: "We have to judge what are the best set of measures we can take to interrupt the circulation of the virus - we can't have it moving at the pace it's moving at just now".