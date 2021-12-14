Nicola Sturgeon has set out a "mission" to get the overwhelmingly majority of eligible people booster vaccinations before Hogmanay.

Scotland's first minister was speaking after announcing new coronavirus guidance in response to the surging Omicron variant.

People have been asked to limit socialising to three households at a time in the run-up to Christmas and shops and hospitality have been told to bring back physical distancing and screens.

It also comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans to accelerate the offer of booster vaccinations in England.