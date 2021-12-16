Mystery of dead puffins washing up in Orkney

Dozens of dead and barely alive puffins are being washed up on Orkney's coastline.

Experts are investigating the discovery of the birds at Scapa and other beaches in recent days.

They do not yet know why the birds are dying but they believe it is unlikely to be avian flu.

Some of the birds appear emaciated suggesting there may be problems with the marine food chain.

Surviving puffins are being treated by vets, while the deaths have been reported to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.