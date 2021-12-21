Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party has been cancelled and football matches will be effectively spectator-free, Scotland's first minister has announced.

Addressing MSPs at the Scottish Parliament, Nicola Sturgeon said all outdoor events will be limited to just 500 people to help slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Indoor events such as concerts will be limited to 200 people if they are seated, or 100 for standing.

The new restrictions come into force on Boxing Day.