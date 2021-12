In the Scottish Highlands you’ll find a large herd of reindeer roaming the Cairngorms National Park.

They are the only free-ranging herd in the UK, and every single one has a name – including Camembert, Spider and Fez.

The deer are looked after by Tilly Smith who went to spend the summer working there back in 1981, and she never left.

Now Tilly’s daughter Fiona joins her on the mountainside.

Listen to the podcast now.