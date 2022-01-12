Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has called for Boris Johnson to resign after the prime minister admitted attending a Downing Street event during lockdown.

Mr Johnson apologised about the May 2020 gathering, claiming it was "technically within the rules".

He said he "believed implicitly that this was a work event" at the time.

But Mr Ross - who is an MP as well as an MSP - said the prime minister's position was "no longer tenable".

He said he had a "difficult conversation" with Mr Johnson on Wednesday afternoon, and that he would write to the 1922 Committee to register his lack of confidence in the prime minister.