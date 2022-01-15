An American man believed to have faked his own death is facing extradition after being arrested in hospital in Glasgow.

Nicholas Rossi, 34, was wanted by Interpol and faces a charge of rape in Utah in the United States.

He was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in December with Covid-19 - where he used the alias Arthur Knight.

Tim White, reporter for CBS, told BBC Scotland News: "It wasn't the cops that caught him, it was Covid."

Police Scotland said he was detained under an international arrest warrant.