US reporter on FBI wanted man found in Scots hospital
An American man believed to have faked his own death is facing extradition after being arrested in hospital in Glasgow.
Nicholas Rossi, 34, was wanted by Interpol and faces a charge of rape in Utah in the United States.
He was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in December with Covid-19 - where he used the alias Arthur Knight.
Tim White, reporter for CBS, told BBC Scotland News: "It wasn't the cops that caught him, it was Covid."
Police Scotland said he was detained under an international arrest warrant.