Pamela Pennycook is one of up to 30,000 people in the UK who were given blood products or transfusions infected with HIV and hepatitis during the 1970s and 1980s.

She was forced to terminate a pregnancy because of the health risks to her unborn child.

Pamela was just 11 when she contracted hepatitis C after a spinal fusion operation.

But she "slipped through the net" and it went undiagnosed for 25 years.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, she said: "Going by the dates, if I had been contacted I could have had my treatment years before and didn't need to terminate a pregnancy".

Read more: I lost a baby after contaminated blood transfusion