Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr politician has criticised the Scottish government for “dithering” on helping businesses receive Covid compensation funding.

With Covid restrictions set to ease on Monday, Mr Kerr told the BBC’s Martin Geissler on The Sunday Show that hospitality businesses and others in the night-time economy which were hit by measures to help tackle Omicron are still awaiting financial support.

The Scottish government has previously said they were working closely with local authorities to ensure funding can reach affected businesses.