A Viking torch-lit parade has been held in Glasgow to mark Celtic Connections.

The march celebrated the history of Shetland, which is featured at this year’s festival. Two specially-commissioned shows are being staged to highlight the islands' "unique cultural history and identity".

The hybrid music festival began this week and will run until 6 February. Performances have been online with some screened to smaller audiences at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall.

A small number of larger-scale shows have been rescheduled until later in the year after shows had to be cancelled due to Covid restrictions on crowds.

In-person shows resume from Monday with the lifting of Covid restrictions on indoor venues.

Last year's Celtic Connections was also forced to go online due to the pandemic.

Footage courtesy of Celtic Connections/Studio27 Productions