Anne Monie is hoping the public purse will reimburse the money she paid a US surgeon to remove the mesh implant which caused her years of pain.

The 69-year-old said although the £19,000 was a "massive amount of money....what price do you put on health?".

After the surgery last year Mrs Monie can now walk without pain and sit without pain. However, she has been told she will need to return to America for a follow-up operation on internal scarring.

A Scottish government bill currently being heard at Holyrood promises to reimburse women who paid privately to have their implants removed.