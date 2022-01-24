'Punk' Brewdog boss James Watt owns Heineken shares

The head of 'punk' brewing sensation Brewdog owns a significant amount of shares in the global beer brand Heineken.

BBC Scotland's Disclosure programme has learned that James Watt, CEO of Ellon-based Brewdog, has owned the capital in Dutch brewing giant Heineken since at least 2018.

One former employee described the situation as "astonishing" given the company's stance of competing against large multinational breweries.

James Watt did not respond to our inquiries about the Heineken investment.

